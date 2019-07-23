Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $2.32 Million in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $123,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 583.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

MAN stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 638,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

