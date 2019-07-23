Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Decreases Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $3,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,562.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRI stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRI. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

