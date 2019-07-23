Peerplays Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $88,972.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $88,972.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00300646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.25 or 0.01714617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023886 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00113675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.