Pearson (PSON) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pearson (LON: PSON) recently:
- 7/16/2019 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2019 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,065 ($13.92) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2019 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 7/4/2019 – Pearson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 870 ($11.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 850 ($11.11).
- 7/2/2019 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 6/6/2019 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2019 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Shares of LON PSON traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 886.40 ($11.58). 2,226,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 829.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).
In other Pearson news, insider Coram Williams sold 22,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($10.64), for a total value of £182,067.38 ($237,903.28). Also, insider Elizabeth Corley bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 816 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,165.76 ($18,510.07).
