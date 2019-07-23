Pearson (PSON) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pearson (LON: PSON) recently:

7/16/2019 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,065 ($13.92) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/4/2019 – Pearson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 870 ($11.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 850 ($11.11).

7/2/2019 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/6/2019 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Shares of LON PSON traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 886.40 ($11.58). 2,226,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 829.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

In other Pearson news, insider Coram Williams sold 22,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($10.64), for a total value of £182,067.38 ($237,903.28). Also, insider Elizabeth Corley bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 816 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,165.76 ($18,510.07).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

