Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.83.

PYPL opened at $118.69 on Friday. Paypal has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,514,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,714 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,348 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after buying an additional 3,002,568 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 15,338,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,742,000 after buying an additional 136,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after buying an additional 851,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $906,735,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,146,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,077,000 after buying an additional 156,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

