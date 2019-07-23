PAWS Fund Price Tops $0.0405 (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $77,426.00 and approximately $790.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00298137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.01723953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024097 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00113379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000677 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund . The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

