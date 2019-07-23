Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $98.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.63 million.

PRK stock traded down $5.73 on Tuesday, reaching $90.49. 4,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,775. Park National has a 12 month low of $79.27 and a 12 month high of $114.62.

Get Park National alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.