Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,791 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.03. 7,079,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,957,139. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.17. The firm has a market cap of $209.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,108.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,718 shares of company stock valued at $23,257,469. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

