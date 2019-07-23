Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,822,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,874,000 after buying an additional 181,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,181,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,450,000 after purchasing an additional 296,907 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 286,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 258,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 977.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95,262 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,350. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.