Park National Corp OH Buys 1,854 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $893,124.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,501.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,724,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,028. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $243.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,645. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $243.94. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.55.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

