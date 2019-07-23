Park National Corp OH Acquires 5,746 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 69.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $721,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $558,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 493,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $515,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 481,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,326.41.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,148.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,504. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,106.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.