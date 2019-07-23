Park National Corp OH Acquires 25,022 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 37.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 26.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 50,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $71,408.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,335.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $3,656,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,689,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,637 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.72. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $68.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Nucor’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

