Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.11.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.03. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 143.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 51.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 154.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 151,780 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $115,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 43.6% in the second quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 712,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 216,101 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

