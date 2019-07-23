Osisko gold royalties’ (OR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,879. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.96 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

