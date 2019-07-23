OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OSIS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $111.44 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $117.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.54.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.23. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $2,083,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 153,404 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,094.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,031,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,767,236.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,505. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 729.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 55.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 457.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

