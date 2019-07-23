Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Orvana Minerals Co. (TSE:ORV) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.37. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 23,500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 million and a P/E ratio of -26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.66 million during the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

