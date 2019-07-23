Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.87 Million Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,888 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,251. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.14). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy purchased 2,941 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,229.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $150,735.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Edward Chaplin purchased 2,700 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $98,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,273.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

