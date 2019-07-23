Oranco (OTCMKTS:ORNC) Trading Up 127.3%

Oranco Inc (OTCMKTS:ORNC)’s share price was up 127.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 22,469 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 836% from the average daily volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41.

Oranco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORNC)

Oranco, Inc, through its subsidiary, Fenyang Huaxin Wine Industry Development Co, Ltd., engages in the trading of spirits in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese Fenjiu liquor and imported wines. It sells its products through distributors. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in New York, New York.

