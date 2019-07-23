Oppenheimer Analysts Give Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) a $65.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

MS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pentair to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.92.

MS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,398,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,044,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.65. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 16.06%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,686,000 after buying an additional 956,583 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,319,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,464,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,786,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,344,000 after buying an additional 154,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

