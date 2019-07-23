OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raises Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. BB&T accounts for approximately 1.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in BB&T were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBT shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NYSE BBT traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,613. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $168,028.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,024.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $419,336. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

