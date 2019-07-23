OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,015,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,648,000 after buying an additional 28,106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 410,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,063,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 58,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $3,083,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

In related news, VP Scott B. David sold 45,118 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $4,867,329.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,440 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.97. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

