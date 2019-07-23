OKCash Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $7,491.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, OKCash has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00037853 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002983 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00125264 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006072 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004134 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00052170 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000569 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,657,483 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.