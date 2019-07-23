OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $207,229.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and Liqui. OAX has a market cap of $6.57 million and $207,229.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00298256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.01731023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00113586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About OAX

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,630,082 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Binance, Liqui, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

