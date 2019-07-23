Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,458,000 after acquiring an additional 76,145 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,034,000 after acquiring an additional 122,436 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 484,031 shares in the company, valued at $25,426,148.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 23,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,186,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $3,358,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 634,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,661. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.18.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.