Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 210,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.55. The company had a trading volume of 374,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,131. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

