Oakbrook Investments LLC Purchases New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 707,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 505,265 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,273,000. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 26,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 28.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 525,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 116,361 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $311,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $803,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 95,738 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $3,008,087.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 334,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,972.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,437 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,283,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Engie to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.53.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

