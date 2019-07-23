Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $696,000 Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in PVH by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,312. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $159.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.69%. PVH’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PVH to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.32.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 1,200 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.84 per share, with a total value of $99,408.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

