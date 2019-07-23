Oakbrook Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CBRE Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,560,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,533,000 after buying an additional 653,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,663,000 after buying an additional 232,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,080,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 4,514 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $213,512.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 57,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,077. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $53.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

