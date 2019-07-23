Oakbrook Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $90,803,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,879,000 after acquiring an additional 621,397 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in IDEX by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 196,243 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 237,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $13,417,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.40.

In related news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 15,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $2,382,490.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total transaction of $1,090,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,818,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,423 shares of company stock worth $16,055,566. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.10. 22,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,979. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.