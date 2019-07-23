Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys 2,425 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $53,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Hill-Rom by 82.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE:HRC traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 227,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.40. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.82 and a 12-month high of $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $714.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.59 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.