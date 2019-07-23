Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Masimo by 172.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $37,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $4,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,288.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,731 shares of company stock valued at $30,167,113 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Shares of MASI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.01. 11,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,500. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.26. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $96.14 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.