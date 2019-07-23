NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT remained flat at $$6.09 during midday trading on Friday. 3,521,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,861. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.81. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 120.54 and a quick ratio of 120.54.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Hainey sold 10,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 1,123.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

