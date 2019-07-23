Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) is Investors Research Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 29.9% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 75.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Nutrien’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

