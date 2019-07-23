NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by C J Advisory Inc

C J Advisory Inc raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of C J Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. C J Advisory Inc’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $175,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,017 shares. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.28.

