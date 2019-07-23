Novoheart (CVE:NVH) Trading Down 1.9%

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 50,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market cap of $24.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28.

Novoheart Company Profile (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.

