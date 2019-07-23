Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,330,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,257,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after acquiring an additional 87,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,005,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,902,000 after acquiring an additional 42,519 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,510,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,391,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 135,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 78.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut shares of to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

