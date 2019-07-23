Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.73. Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 697,763 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,075.00, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In other news, insider Kristian (Ewen) Ainsworth purchased 234,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £4,696.16 ($6,136.36).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

