Northland Securities Analysts Give Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) a $2.00 Price Target

Northland Securities set a $2.00 price target on Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of DURECT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microvision has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.17.

NASDAQ:MVIS remained flat at $$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 155,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,250. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Microvision has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 627.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microvision will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Microvision by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 44,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microvision by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microvision by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 25,206 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Microvision during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvision during the 2nd quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

