NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 252,511 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,786 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 252,511 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $47,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after purchasing an additional 659,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $738,471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $710,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,818,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $674,537,000 after acquiring an additional 332,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,963,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $464,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

