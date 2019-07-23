NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 164,224 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,224 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $33,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 30,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $2,518,302.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $453,683.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,432.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,668. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.69. 129,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $82.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 20.98%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nomura boosted their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

