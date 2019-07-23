NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. NiSource posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NiSource will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,499,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,036,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,419 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NiSource by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,428,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in NiSource by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,318,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,337 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.25. NiSource has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

