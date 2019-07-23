Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $19,500,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.00. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 78.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

