Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $18,749,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $13,668,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after buying an additional 76,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $25,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXT. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

SXT stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,662. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.56%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

