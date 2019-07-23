NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 85,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.20, for a total value of $8,693,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,766. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

NEE stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.30. 1,455,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.