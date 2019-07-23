NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total value of $578,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.30. 1,455,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,537. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

