NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD (BMV:VOOV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD (BMV:VOOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of VOOV stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $114.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.01. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $116.72.

