NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.56. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $63.39.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.21 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $146,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $85,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,425 shares of company stock worth $1,949,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2.00 target price on Valeritas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

