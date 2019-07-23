NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.
Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.56. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $63.39.
In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $146,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $85,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,425 shares of company stock worth $1,949,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2.00 target price on Valeritas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
