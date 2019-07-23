NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 160 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,275,000 after buying an additional 27,587 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at $2,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

TECH stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,412. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $132.75 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.06.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $184.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $7,107,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $7,022,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,548 shares of company stock valued at $16,898,696. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Janney Montgomery Scott raised BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.