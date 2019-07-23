NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 4,787 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 14,079.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $109.95.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,851,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 531,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,767,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOGM shares. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

