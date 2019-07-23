NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 8,173 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) by 10,216.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $10,649,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $36,396,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $133,991,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WYND traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $31,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,460 shares of company stock worth $4,602,615 over the last quarter.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

